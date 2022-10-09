Sunny Side up (SSU) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $112.36

Sunny Side up (SSU) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Sunny Side up token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sunny Side up has traded 63.7% lower against the dollar. Sunny Side up has a total market cap of $112.36 and approximately $25,243.00 worth of Sunny Side up was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sunny Side up alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Sunny Side up

Sunny Side up’s launch date was February 17th, 2022. Sunny Side up’s official Twitter account is @ssu_sunnysideup. The official message board for Sunny Side up is medium.com/@official-sunnysideup. Sunny Side up’s official website is www.sunnysideup.finance.

Buying and Selling Sunny Side up

According to CryptoCompare, “Sunny Side up (SSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Sunny Side up has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Sunny Side up is 0.00011309 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sunnysideup.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sunny Side up directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sunny Side up should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sunny Side up using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sunny Side up Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sunny Side up and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.