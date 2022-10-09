Suteku (SUTEKU) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Suteku (SUTEKU) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Suteku has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Suteku token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Suteku has a market capitalization of $42.54 and $16,440.00 worth of Suteku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Suteku alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Suteku Profile

Suteku’s genesis date was October 25th, 2021. Suteku’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,721 tokens. Suteku’s official website is sokuswap.finance. The Reddit community for Suteku is https://reddit.com/r/SokuSwapOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Suteku’s official Twitter account is @sokuswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Suteku

According to CryptoCompare, “Suteku (SUTEKU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Suteku has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Suteku is 0.00004982 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $655.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://Sokuswap.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suteku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suteku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suteku using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suteku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suteku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.