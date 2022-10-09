Sway Social Price Tops $0.0071 on Major Exchanges (SWAY)

Sway Social (SWAY) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Sway Social token can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sway Social has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Sway Social has a total market cap of $101,476.38 and approximately $29,434.00 worth of Sway Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sway Social alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Sway Social

Sway Social’s genesis date was October 7th, 2021. Sway Social’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,299,836 tokens. The official website for Sway Social is swaysocial.org. Sway Social’s official message board is medium.com/cloutdotart. Sway Social’s official Twitter account is @swayprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sway Social Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sway Social (SWAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Sway Social has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sway Social is 0.00693729 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $12,315.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://swaysocial.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sway Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sway Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sway Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sway Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sway Social and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.