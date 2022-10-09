T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 131.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $2,708,912,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $717,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 107.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $503,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,521 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 8,847.6% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.81.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,945,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.98 and its 200 day moving average is $135.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at $93,216,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

