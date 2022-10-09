Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Major Shareholder Acquires $285,799.64 in Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 70,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $285,799.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,053,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,637,786.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Boxer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 4th, Boxer Capital, Llc bought 25,606 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,974.02.
Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance
TNGX opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.
Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after buying an additional 340,746 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
