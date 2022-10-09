Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Major Shareholder Acquires $285,799.64 in Stock

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 70,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $285,799.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,053,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,637,786.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Boxer Capital, Llc bought 25,606 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,974.02.

TNGX opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 381.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after buying an additional 340,746 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

