Tank Battle (TBL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $73,665.93

Tank Battle (TBL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Tank Battle has a market capitalization of $73,665.93 and approximately $19,181.00 worth of Tank Battle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tank Battle token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tank Battle has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tank Battle alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,492.44 or 0.99992979 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003523 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00046174 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00064018 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022293 BTC.

Tank Battle Profile

Tank Battle (TBL) is a token. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2022. Tank Battle’s total supply is 991,991,805 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,055,804 tokens. The official website for Tank Battle is tankbattle.co. Tank Battle’s official Twitter account is @tankbattleco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tank Battle’s official message board is medium.com/@tankbattle.nft.

Tank Battle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tank Battle (TBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Tank Battle has a current supply of 991,991,805 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tank Battle is 0.00102181 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $63.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tankbattle.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tank Battle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tank Battle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tank Battle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tank Battle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tank Battle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.