TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Purchased by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,387 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in TELUS were worth $13,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TELUS by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,604 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,304,609 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,028,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783,876 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,983,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,444 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,618,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $173,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,049,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $314,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TU shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Shares of TU stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 97.17%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

