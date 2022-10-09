Terracoin (TRC) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $323,075.83 and approximately $26.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,456.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.06 or 0.00601670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00256932 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00045484 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005407 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008654 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_trc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terracoin is https://reddit.com/r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse.

Terracoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (TRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2012. Users are able to generate TRC through the process of mining. Terracoin has a current supply of 22,935,396.430361. The last known price of Terracoin is 0.01404524 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $34.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.terracoin.io/.”

