Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.81. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 68.67% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3,411.0% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,073,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,049,000 after purchasing an additional 848,447 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,931,000 after acquiring an additional 615,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,935,000 after acquiring an additional 574,544 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,251,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

