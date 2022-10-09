The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,956 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $555,083,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. 3,944,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.