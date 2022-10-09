The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Acquired by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,871,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,619 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for about 1.9% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.06% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $302,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 176.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. CIBC cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.22.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $68.75 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.70.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

