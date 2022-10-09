The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $132.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Further Reading

