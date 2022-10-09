The Neighbours (NEIBR) Trading 99.4% Lower Over Last Week

The Neighbours (NEIBR) traded down 98.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. The Neighbours has a total market capitalization of $2,770.79 and $17,124.00 worth of The Neighbours was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Neighbours has traded down 99.4% against the U.S. dollar. One The Neighbours token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

The Neighbours Profile

The Neighbours was first traded on April 1st, 2022. The Neighbours’ official message board is medium.com/@hineighbours. The Neighbours’ official Twitter account is @hineighbours and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Neighbours is theneighbours.io.

Buying and Selling The Neighbours

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neighbours (NEIBR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. The Neighbours has a current supply of 0. The last known price of The Neighbours is 0.00692697 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theneighbours.io.”

