The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,806 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 26.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TJX Companies Price Performance

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,153,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

