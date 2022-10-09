TheStreet Lowers Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RC opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.19. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.44%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 70.29%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $41,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 86.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 115.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.