Three Kingdoms (RTK) Price Down 3.4% This Week

Three Kingdoms (RTK) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Three Kingdoms token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Three Kingdoms has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Three Kingdoms has a market cap of $105,524.13 and $40,201.00 worth of Three Kingdoms was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10537669 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Three Kingdoms Token Profile

Three Kingdoms’ genesis date was June 7th, 2022. Three Kingdoms’ total supply is 88,888,888 tokens. The official message board for Three Kingdoms is medium.com/@threekingdoms. The official website for Three Kingdoms is 3kingdoms.finance. Three Kingdoms’ official Twitter account is @r_o_t_t_k and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Three Kingdoms

According to CryptoCompare, “Three Kingdoms (RTK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Three Kingdoms has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Three Kingdoms is 0.00116311 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $41,827.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://3kingdoms.finance/.”

