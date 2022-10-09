Tidex Token Hits One Day Volume of $194,982.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (TDX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Tidex Token has a market cap of $1.85 million and $194,982.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069020 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10551549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Tidex Token’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,776,136 tokens. The Reddit community for Tidex Token is https://reddit.com/r/tidex. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @tidex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidex Token (TDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tidex Token has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tidex Token is 0.10971935 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $108,967.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tidex.com/.”

