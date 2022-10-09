Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 71.52%. The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tilray Price Performance

Tilray stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 118,925,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,697,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. Tilray has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $13.95.

Get Tilray alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,574,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,130,910.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tilray by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $5.75 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.