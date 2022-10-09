Time New Bank Market Cap Tops $3.62 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (TNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Time New Bank token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $547,258.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003225 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00069026 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10552437 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010254 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 tokens. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is https://reddit.com/r/timenewbank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @timenewbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank (TNB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Time New Bank has a current supply of 4,413,848,444.218691 with 4,072,568,444.2186904 in circulation. The last known price of Time New Bank is 0.00095691 USD and is down -73.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,366,298.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://tnb.fund/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars.

