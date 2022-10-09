Tokyo AU Hits One Day Volume of $117,674.00 (TOKAU)

Tokyo AU (TOKAU) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Tokyo AU has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $117,674.00 worth of Tokyo AU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokyo AU token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tokyo AU has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tokyo AU alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046417 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001854 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.08 or 0.01623197 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Tokyo AU Profile

Tokyo AU (CRYPTO:TOKAU) is a token. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2021. Tokyo AU’s total supply is 869,223,593,717,516 tokens and its circulating supply is 869,223,593,717,515 tokens. Tokyo AU’s official message board is tokau.medium.com. Tokyo AU’s official Twitter account is @tlabs_metacity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokyo AU’s official website is app.tokau.io.

Buying and Selling Tokyo AU

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokyo AU (TOKAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Tokyo AU has a current supply of 869,223,593,717,515.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tokyo AU is 0 USD and is up 8.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $106,069.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.tokau.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokyo AU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokyo AU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokyo AU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokyo AU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokyo AU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.