Total Crypto Market Cap Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $414,374.00 (TCAP)

Total Crypto Market Cap Token (TCAP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Total Crypto Market Cap Token has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Total Crypto Market Cap Token token can currently be bought for approximately $101.01 or 0.00518117 BTC on major exchanges. Total Crypto Market Cap Token has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $414,374.00 worth of Total Crypto Market Cap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Total Crypto Market Cap Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,490.86 or 0.99972426 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006759 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003453 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00043270 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00064324 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022399 BTC.

Total Crypto Market Cap Token Token Profile

Total Crypto Market Cap Token is a token. It was first traded on April 7th, 2021. Total Crypto Market Cap Token’s total supply is 16,207 tokens. The official message board for Total Crypto Market Cap Token is medium.com/cryptexfinance. The Reddit community for Total Crypto Market Cap Token is https://reddit.com/r/totalcryptomarketcap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Total Crypto Market Cap Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Total Crypto Market Cap Token is cryptex.finance.

Total Crypto Market Cap Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Total Crypto Market Cap Token (TCAP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Total Crypto Market Cap Token has a current supply of 16,207 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Total Crypto Market Cap Token is 102.65626634 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $29.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptex.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Total Crypto Market Cap Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Total Crypto Market Cap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Total Crypto Market Cap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Total Crypto Market Cap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.