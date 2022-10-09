Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Trevena to $1.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Trevena Stock Performance

TRVN opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $808,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the first quarter worth approximately $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 222.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 685,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

