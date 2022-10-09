Trickle (H2O) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Trickle (H2O) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Trickle has a market cap of $32,617.47 and $20,405.00 worth of Trickle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trickle has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Trickle token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,530.78 or 0.99981040 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002298 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00047942 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00063921 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022254 BTC.

Trickle Token Profile

Trickle is a token. It launched on February 27th, 2022. Trickle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,064,333 tokens. Trickle’s official message board is blog.trickle.cloud. Trickle’s official Twitter account is @trickledrip and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trickle’s official website is www.trickle.cloud.

Trickle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trickle (H2O) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trickle has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trickle is 0.00141113 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13,695.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.trickle.cloud.”

