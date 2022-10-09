TRON Price Hits $0.0624 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $4.47 billion and approximately $387.11 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0624 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00012429 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007332 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00013066 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009802 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012885 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000221 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,330,367,037 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON (TRX) is a cryptocurrency . TRON has a current supply of 92,331,730,529.81425 with 92,331,729,421.06824 in circulation. The last known price of TRON is 0.06214907 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 688 active market(s) with $244,702,681.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.