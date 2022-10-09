TrueChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $398,482.00 worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One TrueChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00012441 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010272 BTC.

TrueChain Coin Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.network.

TrueChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueChain (TRUE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. TrueChain has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 79,575,542.96 in circulation. The last known price of TrueChain is 0.01411788 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $103,945.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.truechain.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

