TrueDeck (TDP) Price Tops $0.0009

TrueDeck (TDP) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $28,777.33 and $12,000.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @truedeckproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck.

TrueDeck Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck (TDP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueDeck has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 30,717,515.544041 in circulation. The last known price of TrueDeck is 0.00091913 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,679.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truedeck.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

