TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys 35,452 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,452 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after buying an additional 494,120 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,810.8% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 372,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after buying an additional 367,969 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $17,738,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,779,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,041,000 after buying an additional 298,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.