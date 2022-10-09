TrueWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 277.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,884 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,466,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after buying an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average is $96.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

