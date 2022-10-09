TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,808,000 after purchasing an additional 626,172 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $269.10 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $267.10 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.65 and its 200 day moving average is $307.54.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

