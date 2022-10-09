TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,199,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.96. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $110.63.

