TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,639 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644,129 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765,174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,565 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.11. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

