TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,888 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.36 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

