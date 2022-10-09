TrueWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,025,028,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

International Business Machines stock opened at $118.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.62.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

