TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,905 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 173,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 17,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 170,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 38,472 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $36.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69.

