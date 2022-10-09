TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 368 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,790,000 after acquiring an additional 363,726 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,704,000 after buying an additional 772,952 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,303,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,670,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,452,000 after buying an additional 72,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,386,000 after buying an additional 28,708 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $73.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $89.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

