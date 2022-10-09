TrueWealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,212,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,056,000 after purchasing an additional 259,759 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 746,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,125,000 after acquiring an additional 60,198 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 30,759 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

IYF opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.32. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

