Truist Financial Trims SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Target Price to $60.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.78.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average is $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.99.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $216,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,999,207.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $216,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,999,207.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,240. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 293.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

