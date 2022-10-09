Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Lowered to Neutral at Vertical Research

Vertical Research lowered shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Twitter to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.28.

Twitter Stock Performance

TWTR opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of -245.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Twitter has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $68.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,799 shares of company stock worth $1,545,562 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twitter

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 191.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 200.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Twitter by 750.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Stories

