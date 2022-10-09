UltimoGG (ULTGG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.47 Million

UltimoGG (ULTGG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One UltimoGG token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UltimoGG has traded down 58.4% against the dollar. UltimoGG has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $75,808.00 worth of UltimoGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About UltimoGG

UltimoGG’s launch date was May 10th, 2021. UltimoGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for UltimoGG is www.ultgg.io/#whitepaper-section. UltimoGG’s official Twitter account is @ultimoggesports and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UltimoGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UltimoGG (ULTGG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. UltimoGG has a current supply of 0. The last known price of UltimoGG is 0 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ultgg.io/#Whitepaper-Section.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltimoGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UltimoGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UltimoGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

