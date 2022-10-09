Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 2.3% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE UNP traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,331. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.61 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.83.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

