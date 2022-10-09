United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 3.9 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $159.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

