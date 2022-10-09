United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.96.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

