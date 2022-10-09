United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.96.
About United States Antimony
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.