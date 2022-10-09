Uranium Finance (URF) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week

Uranium Finance (URF) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Uranium Finance has a market capitalization of $1,381.32 and $42,994.00 worth of Uranium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uranium Finance has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Uranium Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uranium Finance Profile

Uranium Finance’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2022. Uranium Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000,000 tokens. Uranium Finance’s official website is uranium.financial. Uranium Finance’s official Twitter account is @finance_uranium.

Uranium Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uranium Finance (URF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Uranium Finance has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Uranium Finance is 0.00000342 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uranium.financial/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uranium Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uranium Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uranium Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

