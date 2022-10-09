US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.16. US Nuclear shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 117,663 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and neutron monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

