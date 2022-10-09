USDK Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.54 million and approximately $37.44 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDK has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One USDK token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010240 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @oklink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK (USDK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. USDK has a current supply of 28,600,072. The last known price of USDK is 0.99769243 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $11,476,005.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oklink.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

