Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Position Raised by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.56. 216,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,095. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.63. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.88 and a 1-year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.