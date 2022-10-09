Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,660 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,118 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VEU traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,332,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,320. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.99 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

