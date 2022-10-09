Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lowered by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.5% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.97 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

