Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.96. 20,593,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,151,227. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69.

