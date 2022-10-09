Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,526 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 987,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,289,000 after acquiring an additional 140,155 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $402,000. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 125,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

VEA traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 20,593,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,151,227. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.